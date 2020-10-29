DTI-7 Launches New Webinar Series: Youth Entrepreneurship Program 2020 & Digital Marketing Strategies

The Department of Trade and Industry Central Visayas (DTI-7) recently launched two new webinar series bannered as Youth Entrepreneurship Program 2020 and Digital Marketing Strategies.

The series is held via Zoom and Facebook Live with the cooperation of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) Visayas, Start-up Island Philippines, various Chambers in Region VII and the Rotary.

As a way to empower young adults to start their own business, the Department of Trade and Industry Region7 (DTI 7) mounts a series of webinars bannered as Youth Entrepreneurship Program 2020.

The first webinar under this series, “Branding You and Your Business,” was held last October 20 and talked about Personal Branding, How to Provide Value to the Community Through YouTube Marketing, and Personal Financial Tips for Youth. To rewatch the full webinar, click here: http://bit.ly/BybFbLive

The second webinar under YEP 2020, “Developing Your Business Model,” was held last October 28 and it tackled Video Intro: Business Model Canvas, and My Business Model: Transforming Idea Intro Real Biz. To rewatch the full webinar, click here: http://bit.ly/DBMFbLive

Be in the know about upcoming webinars and activities of the Department of Trade and Industry Central Visayas (DTI-7) by liking the agency’s Facebook page: @DTI.Region7 and subscribing to its YouTube channel: DTI 7 Digital.

There are two more sessions that our aspiring young entrepreneurs can look forward to under YEP 2020 to further their knowledge on entrepreneurship. These are:

November 3: Business Startup Stories | Zoom Link: http://bit.ly/YEP3ZoomLink

November 10: Government Programs for Entrepreneurs | Zoom Link: http://bit.ly/YP4ZoomLink

Meanwhile, the Digital Marketing Strategies webinar series aims to help local businesses thrive in the new normal. This series consists of 12 sessions with an 8-session online class and a 4-session open agenda discussion.

The first webinar under this series, “Introduction to Digital Marketing,” was held last October 22 and the second one, “Knowing and Reaching Out to Your Customers Online,” was held last October 29. The two sessions can be rewatched in these links: http://bit.ly/IDMFbLive and http://bit.ly/KROAFbLive

With the goal to help businesses in these very challenging times, the DTI-7 continues to use the digital space in spreading valuable information. The learning continues as there are more webinar sessions in the pipeline under the Digital Marketing Strategies series.

Here are the upcoming webinars you can look forward to:

E-Commerce: How to Sell Your Products Online

Content Marketing: Using Content to Promote Your Brand

Social Media Marketing: Using Social Media to Connect With Your Customers

Facebook and Instagram Marketing Tips for MSMEs

Facebook Ads for Beginners to Promote Your Products Online

New Digital Marketing Strategies to Explore Beyond 2020

