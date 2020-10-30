F4 reunion is #real after seven years

Taiwanese boy group F4 and lead actors of the sensational 2001 TV drama series “Meteor Garden” is finally reuniting after seven years in a festival happening today, October 30.

When the broadcasting group Chinese channel Jiangsu TV announced that the male group would be a guest for the 1,001 Night Festival, posts of the reunion went viral in an instant on social media.

A short video also hyped the excitement posted by the company featuring actor-singers Jerry Yan, Vaness Wu, Ken Zhu and Vic Zhou.

The huge hit Meteor Garden became a favourite drama series of many Filipino fans winning many hearts and success over the years.

The event will be staged tonight at 8 p.m. but the company did not mention if there are streaming platforms available online.

And aside from the top Taiwanese series, in August 2001, F4 released their debut album, Meteor Rain, the same month the popular TV series had their finale season.

The group also released Fantasy 4ever (2002), and Waiting for You (2007), which gave birth to the Asian top songs “Can’t Lose You ” and “Meteor Rain ”.

The group also released their third and final record called “Waiting for You” in 2007.

Although they don’t play any roles in other shows today, the four friends remain to be good comrades and brothers.

They were last seen performing together as F4 on stage in 2013 by another event of Jiangsu TV.