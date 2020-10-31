Dito, Globe ink lease deals with Aboitiz infra unit

The Aboitiz group’s infrastructure subsidiary announced partnerships with Globe Telecom and Dito Telecommunity Corp. to deploy mini cells.

Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc., among the companies participa­ting in the government’s common tower program, said in a statement on Friday it had sealed separate lease agreements with Globe and Dito to deploy small cells in Cebu province and Davao City.

Small cells are low-powered, short-ranged antennas that provide coverage and capacity.

These will work with macro cell towers and play a crucial role in providing site density also needed for the deployment of 5G, the next generation mobile standard.

Globe is one of the country’s largest telecommunications pro­viders while Dito is a startup that is targeting to launch commercial services by March 2021.

“While forging strong partnerships with telcos like Globe and Dito, we are also looking at growing our small cell sites beyond our current footprint as we anticipate the increased demand from telcos and other internet service providers,” Rafael Aboitiz, general manager of Aboitiz InfraCapital’s small cell sites business, said in the statement.