Aloguinsan’s Bojo River reopens to tourists

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another popular tourist destination in Cebu has reopened.

The Cebu Provincial Government announced on Wednesday, October 28, the reopening of the Bojo River Cruise in Aloguinsan town in southwestern Cebu.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and Cebu 3rd District Representative Pablo John ‘PJ’ Garcia led a short program for its reopening last Wednesday which was also timed with the inauguration of several barangay and provincial road projects in Aloguinsan town.

“From this day forward, di na ta mubalibad (we will no longer refuse the entry of tourists). We will now welcome them with open arms,” Garcia was quoted in a report by Sugbo News, the Capitol’s media arm.

The Bojo River Cruise is a 1.4-kilometer boat cruise that ends at the mouth of Tañon Strait.

Established in 2009, it has been recognized both by national and international award-giving bodies as one of the best examples of a community-based ecotourism enterprise.

But due to quarantine restrictions that were implemented during the pandemic, the local government of Aloguinsan, a fourth-class municipality located approximately 73 kilometers south of Cebu City, will have to limit the number of guests that will be accommodated for river cruise per day.

The carrying capacity of the river cruise will be capped to a maximum of 50 percent or a total of 40 guests daily.

All reservations, the province said, will be made through the Provincial Tourism’s online portal.

“Entrance fee to the river cruise remains at P20,” the Capitol reported.

