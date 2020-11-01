Gullas tells Talisay City residents to prepare for Super Typhoon Rolly

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Just like in Cebu City, Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas has also placed his city on alert because of Super Typhoon Rolly.

Gullas asked his constituents to especially prepare for the heavy downpour and strong winds that may affect Cebu province including their city.

Listed below are reminders coming from the Talisay City government:

1. For those who live near rivers and along the coastal areas, know where the nearest evacuation center is located.

2. Trim branches and secure trees that may fall due to strong winds and may damage your house.

3. Disassemble tents, reinforce weak structures and loose roofings, and secure items that may fly off.

4. Expect power outages. Charge all gadgets; cell phones, tablets, laptops, and others.

5. Avoid unnecessary calls. Use SMS wisely. Expect weak or no signal as cell sites may be down.

6. Replace batteries on your flashlights and am/fm radio with new ones and prepare spare batteries.

7. Get updated news and advisories from AM/FM radio stations or from your official local government social media sites. Beware of fake news.

8. Empty your refrigerators/freezers and/or consume stored meat and fish as power may be out for a few days.

6. Be sure your LPG is filled.

7. Store enough water for your bathroom, washing, and for drinking.

8. Prepare food supply that does not need to be placed in the refrigerator. Buy only enough supply.

9. Most important of all, pray.

Gullas said that the City Disaster Risk Reduction Office (CDRRMO) has been placed on standby for any possible emergencies that may result from the severe weather systems.

/ dcb