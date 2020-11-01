Labella: CDRRMO, emergency services on standby for Super Typhoon Rolly

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Super Typhoon Rolly will not have any direct effects on Cebu City or central Cebu, but Mayor Edgardo Labella wanted to be certain that the city is prepared for any eventualities.

Labella has directed City Disaster Risk Reduction Office (CDRRMO) to be on full alert starting this Sunday, November 1, to especially monitor possible flashfloods and landslides that may result from torrential rains.

“We don’t want to risk. Even if there is no signal warning, this is a super typhoon, we need to be prepared,” he said.

Labella told CDN Digital that the city’s heavy equipment are now stationed in landslide-prone areas while the Department of Public Service (DPS) has been instructed to work on the clearing of waterways. The city’s emergency services are also on standby in case of an emergency.

While the city prepares for Super Typhoon Rolly, Labella is asking city residents to stay at home, especially since cemeteries will remain closed during the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day celebrations.

He is also asking residents, especially those who live in flood and landslide-prone areas to be vigilant.

Northern Cebu was placed under Storm Signal No. 1 early this Sunday morning because of Super Typhoon Rolly.

In its 8 a.m. severe weather bulletin issued on Sunday, November 1, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported Rolly making its second landfall over Tiwi, Albay. / dcb