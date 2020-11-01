Tropical Storm Siony slightly intensifies as it enters PAR

MANILA, Philippines — As Typhoon Rolly continues to threaten the Philippines, the state weather bureau revealed that tropical storm Siony intensified and entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Sunday morning.

In a severe weather bulletin #1, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Siony entered PAR at 8 a.m. and was last spotted at 1,365 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

The tropical storm is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 90 kph, while moving west northwestward at 30 kph.

Pagasa, however, said the weather disturbance remains “less likely to affect any portion of the country over the next two to three days.”

Meanwhile, Typhoon Rolly, which was previously a super typhoon, was located at waters of Pasacao, Camarines Sur.

Rolly is packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 295 kph, while moving west at 25 kph.