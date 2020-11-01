Rolly downgraded to typhoon, Signal No. 4 in NCR, parts of Bicol, 13 other areas
MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau downgraded erstwhile Super Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni) to a typhoon as the weather disturbance roared toward the coast of Pasacao, Camarines Sur Sunday morning.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in its 11 a.m. severe weather bulletin, said Rolly weakened into a typhoon and is expected to cross Marinduque and the southern part of Quezon this afternoon.
At 10 a.m., Rolly was last spotted on all available data including Daet Doppler Radar over the coastal waters of Pasacao, Camarines Sur, or 30 kilometers west southwest of Pili, Camarines Sur.
It is packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 295 kph while moving west at 25 kph.
Pagasa said Typhoon Rolly is expected to leave the Luzon landmass and emerge over the Philippine sea between Sunday night and Monday morning.
“’ROLLY’ is forecast to exit the mainland Luzon landmass and emerge over the Philippine Sea between tonight and tomorrow early morning. During its traverse of Southern Luzon, ‘ROLLY’ is forecast to slightly weaken but will emerge as a typhoon over the West Philippine Sea,” the Pagasa update stated.
Pagasa noted that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) were also downgraded in some areas in Luzon.
Signal No. 4 (171-220 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 12 hours):
•Luzon
Camarines Norte
Camarines Sur
Catanduanes
Albay
northern portion of Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar, Castilla, Sorsogon City, Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Juban, Casiguran, Magallanes)
Burias Island
Marinduque
Metro Manila
Cavite
Laguna
Batangas
Rizal
Quezon including Polillo Islands
Pampanga
Bulacan
southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan)
Bataan
southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City, Botolan, Cabangan)
northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro(Mamburao, Paluan) including Lubang Island
northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan City, Naujan, Pola, Victoria, Socorro, Pinamalayan)
Signal No. 3 (121-170 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 18 hours)
•Luzon
rest of Sorsogon
northern portion of Masbate (Mobo, Masbate City, Milagros, Uson, Baleno, Aroroy, Mandaon) including Ticao Island
rest of Zambales
Romblon
rest of Occidental Mindoro
rest of Oriental Mindoro
Tarlac
southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Talugtug, Muñoz City, Llanera, Rizal, Bongabon, Gabaldon, General Tinio, Laur, Palayan City, General Mamerto Natividad, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, Peñaranda, Gapan City, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen, San Leonardo, Zaragoza, Aliaga, Talavera, Santo Domingo, Quezon, Licab, Guimba, Nampicuan)
central portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora)
•Visayas
Northern Samar
Signal No. 2 (61-120 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 24 hours)
•Luzon
rest of Aurora
Nueva Vizcaya
Quirino
Benguet
La Union
Pangasinan
rest of Nueva Ecija, and the rest of Masbate
•Visayas
northern portion of Samar (Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Tarangnan, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao, Gandara, Santa Margarita, Calbayog City, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An)
northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)
extreme northern portion of Antique (Pandan, Libertad, Caluya), and the northwestern portion of Aklan (Buruanga, Malay, Nabas, Ibajay)
Signal No. 1 (30-60 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 36 hours)
•Luzon
Mainland Cagayan,
Isabela
Apaya
Kalinga
Mountain Province
Ifugao
Abra
Ilocos Norte
Ilocos Sur
northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands
•Visayas
rest of the northern portion of Antique (Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Laua-An)
rest of Aklan
Capiz
the northern portion of Iloilo (Lemery, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles)
northern portion of Cebu (San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan Islands
Biliran
rest of Samar
rest of Eastern Samar
northern portion of Leyte (San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Matag-Ob, Palompon, Ormoc City, Pastrana, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Kananga, Capoocan, Carigara, Jaro, Tunga, Barugo, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Tacloban City, Babatngon, San Miguel)
