Rolly downgraded to typhoon, Signal No. 4 in NCR, parts of Bicol, 13 other areas

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau downgraded erstwhile Super Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni) to a typhoon as the weather disturbance roared toward the coast of Pasacao, Camarines Sur Sunday morning.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in its 11 a.m. severe weather bulletin, said Rolly weakened into a typhoon and is expected to cross Marinduque and the southern part of Quezon this afternoon.

At 10 a.m., Rolly was last spotted on all available data including Daet Doppler Radar over the coastal waters of Pasacao, Camarines Sur, or 30 kilometers west southwest of Pili, Camarines Sur.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 295 kph while moving west at 25 kph.

Pagasa said Typhoon Rolly is expected to leave the Luzon landmass and emerge over the Philippine sea between Sunday night and Monday morning.

“’ROLLY’ is forecast to exit the mainland Luzon landmass and emerge over the Philippine Sea between tonight and tomorrow early morning. During its traverse of Southern Luzon, ‘ROLLY’ is forecast to slightly weaken but will emerge as a typhoon over the West Philippine Sea,” the Pagasa update stated.

Pagasa noted that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) were also downgraded in some areas in Luzon.

Signal No. 4 (171-220 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 12 hours):

•Luzon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

northern portion of Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar, Castilla, Sorsogon City, Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Juban, Casiguran, Magallanes)

Burias Island

Marinduque

Metro Manila

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Rizal

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Pampanga

Bulacan

southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan)

Bataan

southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City, Botolan, Cabangan)

northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro(Mamburao, Paluan) including Lubang Island

northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan City, Naujan, Pola, Victoria, Socorro, Pinamalayan)

Signal No. 3 (121-170 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 18 hours)

•Luzon

rest of Sorsogon

northern portion of Masbate (Mobo, Masbate City, Milagros, Uson, Baleno, Aroroy, Mandaon) including Ticao Island

rest of Zambales

Romblon

rest of Occidental Mindoro

rest of Oriental Mindoro

Tarlac

southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Talugtug, Muñoz City, Llanera, Rizal, Bongabon, Gabaldon, General Tinio, Laur, Palayan City, General Mamerto Natividad, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, Peñaranda, Gapan City, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen, San Leonardo, Zaragoza, Aliaga, Talavera, Santo Domingo, Quezon, Licab, Guimba, Nampicuan)

central portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora)

•Visayas

Northern Samar

Signal No. 2 (61-120 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 24 hours)

•Luzon

rest of Aurora

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Benguet

La Union

Pangasinan

rest of Nueva Ecija, and the rest of Masbate

•Visayas

northern portion of Samar (Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Tarangnan, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao, Gandara, Santa Margarita, Calbayog City, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An)

northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)

extreme northern portion of Antique (Pandan, Libertad, Caluya), and the northwestern portion of Aklan (Buruanga, Malay, Nabas, Ibajay)

Signal No. 1 (30-60 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 36 hours)

•Luzon

Mainland Cagayan,

Isabela

Apaya

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Abra

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

•Visayas

rest of the northern portion of Antique (Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Laua-An)

rest of Aklan

Capiz

the northern portion of Iloilo (Lemery, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles)

northern portion of Cebu (San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan Islands

Biliran

rest of Samar

rest of Eastern Samar

northern portion of Leyte (San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Matag-Ob, Palompon, Ormoc City, Pastrana, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Kananga, Capoocan, Carigara, Jaro, Tunga, Barugo, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Tacloban City, Babatngon, San Miguel)