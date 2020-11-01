Typhoon Rolly makes 4th landfall in Lobo, Batangas

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Rolly made its 4th landfall in Lobo, Batangas, at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported.

“At this time, nasa kalupaan ito ng Batangas—ang sentro niya (its center is in Batangas),” Lorie Dela Cruz, Pagasa weather forecaster, said in an interview over ABS-CBN Teleradyo.

It first made landfall as a super typhoon in Bato, Catanduanes at 4:50 a.m., then in Tiwi, Albay at 7:20 a.m. before weakening into a typhoon. At 12:00 p.m., the strongest typhoon to hit the country made its third landfall in San Narciso, Quezon.

The center of the eye of Typhoon Rolly is about 70 kilometers south of Metro Manila between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Pagasa said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

Rolly is seen to move towards the Batangas-Cavite area this late afternoon through the evening. It is projected to exit the mainland Luzon landmass and emerge over the West Philippine Sea Sunday night.

The typhoon weakened after battering the Bicol region and Quezon province.

Most provinces, including Metro Manila, have been downgraded to Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3. No

more province is placed under TCWS No. 4. [ac]