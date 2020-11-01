Talisay City left with 9 active cases as October ends

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City ended October with a single-digit number of active coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

As of October 30, 2020, the city only has nine active cases of the COVID-19 with two new recorded cases from Barangays Linao and Tabunok.

Both cases, a 47-year-old woman from Linao and a 47-year-old man from Tabunok, were swabbed for work requirements.

Only eight barangays in the city currently have active cases. These are Barangays Dumlog, Lagtang, Lawaan 1, Mohon, San Isidro, Tabunoc, San Roque, and Linao.

The cases in the city have been dropping in the month of October reaching its lowest ever on October 24, 2020, with only two active cases.

The active cases slowly rose in the last few days of October as new cases were recorded while the old ones were still under treatment.

Still, the city recorded a total of 990 confirmed cases with 883 recoveries rendering a recovery rate of 89.1 percent.

A minimal number of deaths were recorded as well with only two additional deaths for the entire October 2020.

The death toll has remained at 98 for more than two weeks, rendering a death rate of 10 percent.

The Talisay City government continuously reminds the residents to be vigilant and follow the basic health protocols of social distancing, wearing of face masks and shields, and having regular disinfection.

In previous statements, Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said that there should be no complacency with the handling of the COVID-19 situation despite the drop in the cases.

“Dili ta mokumpyansa. (We should not let our guard down),” he said. /dbs