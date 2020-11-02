In Photos: Unattended candle blamed for Danao City fire

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Fire broke in a residential area in Sitio Kalubihan in Barangay Guinsay, Danao City shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 1.

The fire was blamed on a lighted candle that was left unattended.

In an advisory, the Danao City Fire Station said that the candle was placed on a table with food offerings for the dead, a tradition that is being observed by some Cebuanos during the Kalag-kalag celebration.

“Pahimangno usab gikan Sa Danao City Fire Station, palihug ug patay o palung sa mga gidagkotan nga KANDILA sa dili pa mo lakaw og matulog. Usa kini sa hinungdan sa Sunog.. Magbinatayon kita sa atong tagsa-tagsa ka panimalay para malikayan ang maong insidente,” the advisory reads.

(A reminder from the Danao City Fire Station, please do not leave your candles unattended before you go to sleep or leave your homes. This is one of the common causes of fire. Let us be vigilant in our respective homes to prevent fire occurrences.)

Photos below are courtesy of the Danao City Fire Station: