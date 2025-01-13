Early morning fire burns down 12 houses in Lapu-Lapu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | January 13,2025 - 11:16 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several houses in Purok Judas Belt, Barangay Babag in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu were razed by an early morning fire on Monday, January 13.

Firefighters received a call about the fire incident in the barangay at around 3:49 a.m.

Authorities swiftly arrived at the affected residential area and the fire was raised to the first alarm at around 3:52 a.m.

It was then placed under control at past 4:22 a.m. Around one hour later or at past 5 a.m., authorities officially declared a fire out.

In an interview with CDN Digital, one of the affected victims Tertolaño Remulta narrated how he woke up and noticed the flames outside at around 3:30 a.m.

When he went out to check, along with other residents, they noticed that the house of their neighbor, Nilo Maglasang, was engulfed in huge flames.

Maglasang, in a separate interview, disclosed that he and his wife were not home at the time. His child and a cousin, however, arrived at the house at around 12 a.m.

Maglasang said that his child shared seeing flames coming from the roof of the house next door, owned by Gauduiso Enero. Enero was reportedly not at home at the time as well.

The blaze then reach Maglasang’s roof and hit their kitchen, where they kept butane gas canisters and solar batteries.

As a result, their liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) gas tank exploded.

It did not take long for the flames to reach several other houses nearby.

For Remulta, only the small shed on the front of his house, used as a sari-sari store, was burned down.

According to a report from the Lapu-Lapu City Fire District, a total of 12 houses were totally burned due to the morning fire incident which started at the Enero’s house.

The total cost of properties lost during the incident was pegged at P252,000.

Fortunately, no one was reported to have sustained any injuries during the incident.

Fire investigator Fire Officer 1 Vincent Reyes told CDN Digital in an interview that an investigation has been launched to determine what caused the fire in the barangay.

Meanwhile, the affected victims have been temporarily moved to the Brgy. Babag 2 Gym while authorities are making a tally of the total number of individuals affected by the fire incident. /clorenciana

