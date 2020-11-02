More than 2 million people across 12 regions affected by Rolly — NDRRMC

MANILA, Philippines — More than two million people residing across 12 regions suffered from the effects of super typhoon Rolly, which was considered the world’s strongest typhoon this year, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Monday.

“Rolly affected or exposed a total of 12 regions, and the number of affected population are 372,653 families composed of 2,068,085 individuals,” NDRRMC executive director Ricardo Jalad said in a televised briefing.

The families affected came from regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and the National Capital Region.

NDRRMC is still assessing the cost of damage caused by Rolly, Jalad said.

Meanwhile there were seven road sections and four bridges affected in Regions II, III, V, and CAR.

Some 1,160 passengers were also stranded in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and Region V due to Rolly.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, who was also present at the briefing, said over 53,000 households lost their electricity in select provinces.

“Just want to clarify based on the number I gave on the number of the consumers without electricity. In the areas of Cavite, Quezon, Laguna, Rizal, Bulacan and Metro Manila, as of 6 a.m. this morning, it stands at 53,863,” Cusi said.

“This excludes Catanduanes dahil totally walang electricity sa area,” he added.