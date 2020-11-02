IN PHOTOS: Marigondon Beach reaches full capacity, beachgoers barred

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Police, and disaster and rescue personnel in Lapu-Lapu City have barred several beachgoers from entering a public beach on Monday, November 2.

Nagiel Bañacia, head of the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said Marbeach in Barangay Marigondon on Monday morning has reached full capacity, prompting them and the city police to temporarily close it.

“Kasamtangan gipahunong sa kapolisan ang pagsulod sa mga tawo sa Marbeach, Marigondon tungod kay puno na kuni ug mga mangaligo-ay ug wala nay social distance ang mga tawo,” said Bañacia.

(The police have temporarily closed Marbeach in Marigondon temporarily since it has reached full capacity, and social distancing among beachgoers are slowly being ignored.)

Bañacia said they would only reopen the public beach if some families or groups would start leaving the premises. He also asked the public to bear with the inconvenience.

“Mao na kini ang Bag-ong Pamaagi kung maligo kita sa mga beaches diri dinhi sa atong dakbayan. Para gyud kini sa atong kaayuhan,” he added.

(This is the ‘new normal’ in swimming on beaches here in our city. This is for our own good.)

Lapu-Lapu City’s modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) status has been extended until November 30 by the national government. /dbs

