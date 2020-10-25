IN PHOTOS: Beaches in Lapu-Lapu reach full capacity on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several beachgoers in Lapu-Lapu City in Mactan Island were not able to spend their Sundays by the sea on October 25, 2020.

This after local authorities there denied them entry in some beaches, both public and private, which have reached full capacity, said Nagiel Bañacia, head of the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO).

“We (apologize to) beachgoers (families) who are denied entry to some public and private beach resorts for the areas are already in full capacity,” said Bañacia.

Lapu-Lapu City hosts some of the most popular beaches and renowned resorts in Metro Cebu.

