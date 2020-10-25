IN PHOTOS: Beaches in Lapu-Lapu reach full capacity on Sunday

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | October 25,2020 - 04:21 PM
Several beachgoers were denied entry at the different public and private beaches in Lapu-Lapu City on Sunday, October 25, after the beaches reached its full capacity. | Photos courtesy of Nagiel Bañacia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several beachgoers in Lapu-Lapu City in Mactan Island were not able to spend their Sundays by the sea on October 25, 2020.

This after local authorities there denied them entry in some beaches, both public and private, which have reached full capacity, said Nagiel Bañacia, head of the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO).

“We (apologize to) beachgoers (families) who are denied entry to some public and private beach resorts for the areas are already in full capacity,” said Bañacia.

Lapu-Lapu City hosts some of the most popular beaches and renowned resorts in Metro Cebu.

See more photos below courtesy of Nagiel Bañacia

Disaster Risk Reduction personnel hand out leaflets of health and safety protocols in one of the beaches of Lapu-Lapu City.

Disaster Risk Reduction Personnel give out health and safety protocol leaflets and monitor that these protocols are observed by beachgoers in Lapu-Lapu City.

Personnel of the City’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office remind beachgoers of observing social distancing and other COVID-19 health safety protocols.

Beachgoers are reminded about observing health protocols by a member of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Lapu-Lapu City.

Lapu-Lapu City authorities keep an eye on beachgoers in Lapu-Lapu City.

Disaster Risk Reduction personnel continue to go around beaches and remind beachgoers to observe health and safety protocols like social distancing.

