Entire Cebu remains under MGCQ until Nov. 30

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All areas in Cebu island will remain under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) for the entire month of November.

This after the Malacañang, in a memorandum dated and issued on October 30, 2020, announced the new community quarantine statuses of all areas nationwide that will take effect this Sunday, November 1, 2020, and will last until November 30, 2020.

“The President (Rodrigo Duterte), taking into consideration the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), has approved the (updated) quarantine classifications of provinces, highly urbanized cities, and independent component cities from November 1 – November 30,” portions of the memorandum read.

It was signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

Cebu, and all other areas in Central Visayas, will remain under MGCQ, the most relaxed form of community quarantine.

However, the Malacañang noted that Cebu City is among the ‘areas requiring special attention by the local government unit, Regional IATF, and the National Task Force’.

In the meantime, the national government has decided to extend the general community quarantine (GCQ) in Metro Manila, and the town of Pateros, and the province of Batangas.

The cities of Iloilo, Bacolod, Tacloban in Visayas, and Iligan City and the province of Lanao del Sur in Mindanao were also included in the areas placed under GCQ, a stricter mode of community quarantine. /dbs

RELATED STORY: DOT: Hotels allowed to operate at full capacity in GCQ, MGCQ areas

RELATED STORY: EOC wants certain restrictions to remain as IATF eases regulations for MGCQ areas