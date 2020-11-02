Leader of group, who robbed cabbie in Lapu-Lapu, nabbed in Mandaue

SANTA CATALINA, Negros Oriental — The leader of the group, who robbed a taxi driver behind the Lapu-Lapu city hall and eluded arrest, tried to hide his identity as a robber by staying at a rented house of a friend he met while applying for a job in a water refilling station in Barangay Opao, Mandaue City.

Edwin Banjao of Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City was arrested at 10 p.m. on November 1, 2020 at the rented house.

Police said they received a report about Banjao’s whereabouts and proceeded to the rented house and arrested the suspect.

“Siguro naay naka ila niya kay gi paskil naman ni iyang nawong sa mga social media nga wanted ni siya,” said Baja.

(Perhaps, someone recognized him because his face has been plastered in social media that he is a wanted person.)

Baja said they were conducting an investigation on the background of Banjao to trace if he was involved in other illegal activities or associated with a syndicate group.

Baja said that he had also directed all his station commanders to intensify their patrols especially at night to deter robbery incidents in their areas.

He said he specifically directed policemen to constantly patrol remote areas in the city often chosen by criminals to commit crimes.

He also encourage barangay force multipliers to be vigilant and to coordinate with patrolling policemen in their areas so that they could come up with better plans on how to respond to crime reports or emergencies.

“Mag binantayun sige. Apil na pud ang mga katawhan aron di mahatagan og higayon ang mga criminal nga matuman ang ilang plano,” said Baja.

(Be vigilant always. We are also including the public to help be vigilant so that we can prevent the criminals from committing crimes and to thwart their evil plans.)/dbs