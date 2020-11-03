SM to give SM Gift Certificates to front liners through Share Hope with SM campaign

SM malls make the holidays extra special for the modern day heroes. The SM Supermalls’ Share Hope with SM campaign is a digitized gift mailbox wherein customers can submit their holiday wishes for their nominated front line worker.

You will have to visit https://www.smsupermalls.com/sharehopewithsm/ to access the microsite. A form needs to be filled out with your name and that of the front liner. Front line workers is defined as healthcare workers, workers that offer essential services and products, workers for public health and safety.

For updates and announcements, visit https://www.smsupermalls.com.

Once the form has been sent, customer will be directed to the ‘THANK YOU’ page. Customer has the option to share the weblink on his/her social media pages.

Customer will be receiving a confirmation email that the electronic letter has been received by the #ShareHopeWithSM team.

Winners will be announced on November 9, 23, December 7, and 21.

DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-106501 Series of 2020.

