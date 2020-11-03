Woman with 8 warrants of arrest for estafa, nabbed in Talisay

SANTA CATALINA, Negros Oriental — A 43-year-old woman with eight warrants of arrest for estafa was arrested by personnel from the Regional Intelligence Division of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (RID-PRO-7).

Liezel Hilari Quilongquilong of Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, Cebu, is currently detained in a PRO-7 detention facility here, after she was arrested at past 9 p.m. on Monday (November 2, 2020).

RID head Police Lieutenant Colonel Robert Lingbawan said that Quilongquilong was being traced after they discovered that her name appeared on at least eight warrants of arrest issued in Talisay City, Mandaue City, and Cebu City.

Quilongquilong is said to be involved in scamming small-time businesses by encouraging her potential victims to start a new business. Her victims told police that the victim borrowed money from them and did not bother to pay them back despite repeated requests for payment.

“Her style is to make her victims invest in a business and would also borrow money from some of them. She would issue a cheque which victims later found out was fake,” said Lingbawan.

Aside from the eight warrants of arrest, Lingbawan said other victims also visited their office to file their complaints after hearing about Quilongquilong’s arrest. /rcg