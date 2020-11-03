Talisay City opens donation drive for Typhoon Rolly victims

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City is opening a donation drive for victims of Typhoon Rolly in Catanduanes and other areas.

Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said in a Facebook post that the city government has partnered with the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) to deliver the relief goods to Catanduanes, Bicol, Quezon Province, Quirino, and Albay.

“PRO-7 is also doing a donation drive right now. I have already talked to PRO-7 Regional Director, General Ferro. I told him that since we don’t have the capabilities to send the donations to Bicol, all donations from Talisay will be forwarded to PRO 7 since they have vessels that can bring the donations to Bicol,” said Gullas.

The mayor is knocking on the hearts of residents for the donations as he said it was fortunate that Talisay City was spared from the typhoon, and it was time for the city to give back.

To facilitate the donations, the city government has set-up an area at the flagpole grounds of the City Hall where people can bring their donations.

“For those who are interested to donate food packs, used clothing, and other items, just drop them off at the flag pole area at the Talisay City Hall. We have personnel who will be manning a desk there to accept and inventory those donations,” said the mayor.

Residents can also call the following numbers for the donations: TRISTAN – 09223925277, ENCHAN – 09270382452, and JASON – 09151381436.

“While we could enjoy Christmas next month, those who lost their homes and their loved ones due to Typhoon Rolly cannot,” said the mayor. /rcg