Expect jeepneys to start plying Cebu City by next week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor James Cuenco, the head of the Cebu City Jeepney Task Force, said that by the second week of November 2020, some jeepneys may already ply certain routes here.

Cuenco told CDN Digital that they are wrapping up the registration of drivers for the Balik Pasada program on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

As of November 2, the task force said it has registered close to a thousand drivers.

“Of course we will extend the registration if necessary. We want to reach the target of 1,355,” said Cuenco.

Read: 1.3K traditional jeeps to return to Cebu City streets, 18 routes to open

The 1,355 jeepneys eyed to return to the streets is only a target and this is subject to changes, depending on how many of the registered drivers and operators will pass the requirements, Cuenco said.

He added they will also monitor the operations of the 18 designated routes for two weeks since there may be a need of either increasing more units for a route or reducing others.

“The figure is just a target, we will still assess the situation. We can always add or reduce the units per route if necessary,” said the councilor.

The city will start the one-stop-shop processing of requirements by next week and since all the processing will be at the Cebu City Quarantine Center (CCQC), the jeepneys who will pass the requirements can immediately operate.

Read: Ferro: Return of jeepneys needs thorough study

In order to qualify, the jeepney unit must secure an updated Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) travel line. Without this, they may be cited.

The operator must also apply and be issued a Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) Special Permit and a Balik Pasada Permit from the Cebu City government.

Finally, the driver with a professional driver’s license must undergo swab testing upon application and must yield a negative result.

The driver must also attend the CCTO orientation and training seminar.

For health protocols, all jeepneys must follow the one-seat apart policy for passengers, wearing of face masks and face shields inside the jeepney, paying the exact fare before riding, open-air ventilation, and regular disinfection.

/bmjo