Cebu City Council opts for P5M cash assistance instead of goods for Catanduanes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council has decided to donate P5 million in financial assistance to the typhoon-struck island province of Catanduanes.

This decision was reached during the Council’s regular session on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after approving the P5 million assistance for the provinces struck by Typhoon Rolly last November 1, 2020.

Councilor David Tumulak, the council’s chairperson for the committee on disaster risk reduction and management office (CDRRMO), told CDN Digital that they decided to provide the financial assistance instead of the goods to avoid logistical costs.

Vice Mayor Michael Rama said in session that the local government unit (LGU) knows better what they need and the financial assistance would be the better option.

“There were also concerns about spreading the COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019). That’s why it will be easier to give the financial assistance,” said Tumulak in a phone interview.

The original donation plan of Mayor Edgardo Labella was to use the P5 million to buy goods to be distributed to the provinces of Catanduanes, Quezon, Albay, and other areas.

Read: Cebu City to send help to typhoon victims in Luzon

However, the City Council decided to focus all help on the most affected province, which is Catanduanes.

The P5 million will be taken from the city’s disaster funds. Tumulak assured that the Commission on Audit (COA) will not flag down the assistance as the city has done such donations before.

Aside from the P5 million, the city will also be sending 30 individuals to help the clearing operations in Catanduanes as the province reportedly lacks the manpower to clear the devastated areas. /rcg