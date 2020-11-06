Crimson Resort Mactan employees onsite are 100% Covid-Tested

We aimed for 100% employee reporting onsite to be tested, regardless if they have guest interaction or not, to ensure the safety of everyone in the resort. This is the first step of our regular Covid-19 testing program. Elmar Lina Director of Rooms Crimson Resort Mactan

Crimson Mactan’s commitment to safety and wellbeing of its guests and team members is unparalleled. From the roll-out of its Culture of Clean campaign the hotel’s operational safety protocol to acquiring its own Rapid Antigen Test Machine to screen all its employees onsite for Covid-19.

Lapu-Lapu City recently launched Balik Turismo, the program to revive tourism in Mactan Island. One of the program’s major initiatives is the free RT-PCR tests for tourism workers in accredited establishments.

Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan saw this as an opportunity to test 100% of its employees reporting in the resort to give its guests and employees the confidence and guarantee of safety when staying or working in the resort.

“We aimed for 100% employee reporting onsite to be tested, regardless if they have guest interaction or not, to ensure the safety of everyone in the resort. This is the first step of our regular Covid-19 testing program” shares Elmar Lina, Director of Rooms.

The resort has recently acquired its own Antigen Rapid Test Machine and testing kits to provide regular Covid-19 screening for all its employees conducted every two weeks which has started last 28th October. This is part of the brand’s effort to continue to improve the confidence of local tourists and guests to stay in the resort especially now that we are reviving local tourism.

Apart from guest safety, the resort’s top priority is the wellbeing and health of its team members who carry out the brand’s promise.

The resort along with other Crimson Hotels and Resorts and Quest Hotels has been given the Safe Travels Stamp by World Travel and Tourism Council for implementing global safety protocols.