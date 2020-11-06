Cebu City open for talks with nearby LGUs for jeepney entry

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella is open to the possible entry of jeepneys from other local government units (LGUs).

This was Labella’s response to the request of Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas to allow two routes of Talisay jeepneys, the 41D, and 42D, to enter Cebu City.

The mayor said there is a need to discuss these plans thoroughly because the health protocols must be upheld in all jeepneys whatever LGU they come from.

The city government is also open to discussing with other LGUs such as Mandaue City, Liloan, and Lapu-Lapu City on the possible entry of their traditional jeepneys as well since these LGUs have jeepneys with routes reaching Cebu City.

“We are all interconnected so of course, we are open to discussions,” said the mayor.

He delegated Councilor James Cuenco, the head of the Cebu City Jeepney Task Force to study the entry into the city of jeepneys from other LGUs alongside the city’s own jeepneys.

The task force expects the return of 1,355 jeepney units in the city streets starting the second week of November, immediately after the jeepney operators and drivers complete and pass the required documents to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7).

In previous statements, Cuenco said he wants a two-week evaluation time for the jeepneys in the city before other LGUs can enter Cebu City.

Labella said he is amicable to the suggestion of Cuenco, but he will call a meeting with the Jeepney Task Force, and the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to get their inputs on the entry of jeepneys from other LGUs.

The mayor said if the city is not ready, these jeepneys can wait. He added the city will prioritize the normalization of its own jeepney routes. /rcg