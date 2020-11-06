Pilot error eyed as possible cause in Argao gyrocopter crash

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Investigators are looking at pilot error as the possible cause to explain the death of a foreigner after his gyrocopter crashed in Argao town last November 5.

Citing initial findings, Police Captain Jeremie Shiella Gurtiza of Argao Police Station said the wheels of the gyrocopter owned by Kauley Ferris, 65, hit the fence shortly after take-off.

Gurtiza said investigators believed Ferris lost control of the aircraft after it hit the fence, and shortly before crashing onto land in Barangay Jampang, Argao.

“The distance between the crash site and his house was not that far,” Gurtiza said in Cebuano.

Police said they suspected the cause of the crash was due to pilot error, however, they were not discounting other explanations.

“We haven’t closed the investigation yet. It could be pilot error but it could also be other reasons,” explained Gurtiza.

Police also said Ferris was a retired pilot who was living in Argao town with his Filipina wife.

They added that they discovered that he owned at least 12 gyrocopters, and all were registered to him.

“All gyrocopters were registered. From what we know so far, the victim hovers over Argao every afternoon as his hobby,” said Gurtiza.

Argao is a first-class municipality located approximately 71 kilometers southeast of Cebu City. /dbs