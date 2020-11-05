Pilot dies as gyrocopter crashes in Argao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A gyrocopter driven by a foreign national crashed in Barangay Jampang, Argao, Cebu, around 5 p.m. today, November 5, 2020.

The foreign national, identified as Ferris Kauley, 65, was declared dead on arrival in the hospital after the rescue operation by personnel of the Argao Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO).

Kent Rizon, head of the DRRMO said that they are still investigating what caused the crash but they are looking at the possibility that the gyrocopter got entangled with the coconut trees in the area.

Rizon said that the gyrocopter was known in the area to be rented by tourists who wanted to tour around Cebu.

A gyrocopter is a light-sport aircraft that do not rely on engines in powering its propeller blades, unlike a helicopter.

As of the moment, authorities are already contacting the immediate family of the foreign national to inform them about the incident. /rcg