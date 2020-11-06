Multi-party meeting drafts guidelines for Ceres drivers in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines– Ceres bus drivers will now strictly observe the 30-kilometer per hour speed limit when plying the streets of Mandaue City.

This decision was reached during the meeting with officials from the Office of the Mayor, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), City Planning and Development Office, and representatives from Vallacar Transit Inc., operator of Ceres buses on Friday, November 6, 2020.

According to lawyer Jamaal James Calipayan, TEAM’s executive director, Vallacar Transit promised that their Ceres bus drivers will adhere to the agreed speed limit when plying the city’s roads. The buses will also be on the rightmost lane.

“Meaning diri na ni sila sa pinaka rightmost nga lane dili na sila mag ikis-ikis. Naa na ni GPS ilang buses, makuha man ang speed sa sakyanan through GPS. Nihatag gyud sila og permission to check sa ato, sa TEAM” Calipayan said.

Moreover, Ceres bus drivers are currently undergoing drug tests by batch and refreshment training on defensive driving at the company’s compound.

The city government called the meeting because of the alarming number of recent traffic accidents involving Ceres buses.

From September 2020 to October 2020, the TEAM has recorded at least three vehicular accidents every week involving Ceres buses.

The problem of Ceres buses blocking the city’s bicycle lanes and drivers picking up commuters, not on designated bus stops were also tackled.

The company assured that they will not object if the city will apprehend their drivers for traffic violations and assured that they will not let their drivers who have been issued a citation ticket and have not paid yet to drive again.

“We told them nga inyong buses sa bus stops ra gyud if ever gale na kaning mga buses, dili mo hunong, dakpon jud namo, ” he said.

With the agreed improvements, the parties are hopeful that traffic accidents in the city will be minimized. /rcg