LPA to turn into tropical depression within 24 to 36 hours– Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) located northeast of Eastern Samar is expected to develop into tropical depression “Tonyo” within 24 to 36 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Saturday.

In an online press briefing at 5 p.m., Pagasa weather specialist Ariel Rojas said the LPA was last spotted at 75 kilometers northeast of Borongan, Eastern Samar and is predicted to move “generally westward.”

Rojas said they expect that LPA will bring rains over most of Luzon areas, including Metro Manila in the next 24 hours.

“Malaking bahagi ng Luzon kasama ang Metro Manila ang makakaranas nang maulan na panahon dulot ng LPA,” Rojas said.

(A big part of Luzon, as well as Metro Manila, will experience rainy weather due to the LPA.)

Meanwhile, Severe Tropical Storm Siony already departed the Philippine area of responsibility earlier at 12 a.m., Pagasa said.