Pa injured after saving son from fire in Talisay
TALISAY CITY, Philippines — A father sustained minor burns after saving his son from flames that devoured portions of their house in a gated subdivision in Talisay City in southern Cebu on Sunday afternoon, November 8, 2020.
Responders from the Talisay City Fire Station received a fire alarm from a private subdivision in Barangay Lawaan III at 3:20 p.m, and that the fire came from the house owned by Benito John Eusebio.
Fire Officer II Junriel Siabok said Eusebio went back inside his house to get his three-year-old son who was staying on the second floor and where the flames started.
“According to the house owner’s older sister, his son was playing with a flammable lighter inside his father’s bedroom,” said Siabok in Cebuano.
Siabok said Eusebio had slight burns on his feet and legs.
Firefighters placed the flames under control at 3:25 p.m. and they officially declared fire out five minutes later or at 3:30 p.m. The fire damaged portions of the second floor of the Eusebios’ residence.
Authorities are still determining the cost of the damage as of this posting. /with Morexette Marie B. Erram
/dbs
