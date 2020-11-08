Pa injured after saving son from fire in Talisay

TALISAY CITY, Philippines — A father sustained minor burns after saving his son from flames that devoured portions of their house in a gated subdivision in Talisay City in southern Cebu on Sunday afternoon, November 8, 2020.

Responders from the Talisay City Fire Station received a fire alarm from a private subdivision in Barangay Lawaan III at 3:20 p.m, and that the fire came from the house owned by Benito John Eusebio.

Fire Officer II Junriel Siabok said Eusebio went back inside his house to get his three-year-old son who was staying on the second floor and where the flames started.

“According to the house owner’s older sister, his son was playing with a flammable lighter inside his father’s bedroom,” said Siabok in Cebuano.

Siabok said Eusebio had slight burns on his feet and legs.

Firefighters placed the flames under control at 3:25 p.m. and they officially declared fire out five minutes later or at 3:30 p.m. The fire damaged portions of the second floor of the Eusebios’ residence.

Authorities are still determining the cost of the damage as of this posting. /with Morexette Marie B. Erram

RELATED STORY: Talisay residents urged: Help 466 Tangke fire victims

/dbs