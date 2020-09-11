Talisay residents urged: Help 466 Tangke fire victims

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 466 individuals or 101 families displaced by the late morning fire today, September 10, 2020 in Sitio Kilawan, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City need your help.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas made the call to Talisay City residents, encouraging them to donate in cash or in kind to help the displaced fire victims, who were temporarily staying at the Tangke National High School and Elementary School.

“I urge people, especially who have extra, to donate in this difficult time,” said Gullas on his Facebook post this evening.

Gullas also said that those, who would want to help or donate, could bring their donations to the Local Youth Development Office of the city.

Read: Talisay fire razes 75 houses

He said that the displaced families were staying at the school, which would be turned into an evacuation center for the the fire victims.

Gullas has instructed the City Social Welfare Office to organize the school as an evacuation center for the displaced fire victims with proper observance of physical distancing.

Gullas said that the social workers would be deployed in the area to provide the victims three-day worth of meals until the city could start processing the financial assistance for these victims.

“The city will also provide sleeping mats, pillows and blankets for the fire victims who will be staying at the evacuation area. Other necessities will be given as well,” said Gullas./dbs