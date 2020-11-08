Lapu-Lapu Sports body lines up contactless sports events

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- The Lapu-Lapu City Sports Commission (LLCSC) will continue to pursue contactless sports in line with the upcoming fiesta celebration of the Nuestra Señora De Regla in Lapu-Lapu City on November 20 and 21.

This despite the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Read: Motorcade instead of Nuestra Señora de Regla’s grand procession in Lapu-Lapu

Vince Dominique Carungay, head of the LLCSC, told CDN Digital that several measures were already in place to ensure that the health and safety protocols would be observed.

These measures include the wearing of face mask, installing an alcohol station in the entrances of the venue, and limiting spectators during these events.

“We will implement a 50 percent capacity to the different venues of these sports activities,” Carungay said.

Sporting events that were aligned include Mobile Legends Tournament, Cycling, Table Tennis, Funshot, Skate Board, Long board, Lumba sa Bugsay and Badminton.

Look: Mobile Legends tournament in Lapu-Lapu

“For table tennis and badminton, we require the players to wear gloves to avoid contact with the ball and shuttle cock that they are using,” he said.

These events have started on November 5 and will last until November 15./dbs