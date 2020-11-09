Traditional PUJ drivers in Mandaue urged: Settle fines first

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The traditional public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers must need to settle their penalties first before resuming operations in Mandaue City.

These are drivers who committed traffic violations in the city and haven’t paid the fines yet.

This is according to Mandaue City legal officer, Lawyer Nene Ceniza-Layese, as endorsed by the City Legal Planning Office (CDPO) to their office to make the draft and legal certification.

Layese said the legal certification had been forwarded to CPDO.

“Nag endorse sila (CPDO) og certification. A very simple certification nga wala silay COVID, walay violation. Igo ra mi naghimo og draft, correct and legal certification. Usa sa ato’ng certification nga walay existing case or unsettled penalties sa city, ” Layese said.

(They endorsed (CPDO) a certification. A very simple certification that they do not have COVID, no violation. We just make the draft, correct and legal certificaiton. One of our certifications is that there should be no existing case or unsettled penatlies in the city.)

The CPDO has been tasked by the city to study and formulate implementing rules and guidelines as the city’s guide on the return of the traditional jeepneys soon.

On the other hand, Lawyer Regal Oliva, city treasurer, said that the penalties could be waived only through an ordinance.

He said this would be in case there would be PUJ drivers who would ask to have their penalties waived.

Oliva added that if the penalties are waived, it could affect the funds of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM).

Last year’s collection from the penalties and fines was P20 million.

“All penalties in relation to traffic violations go to the trust fund for the TEAM para na sa ila’ng sweldo and para pod sa ila’ng facilities that they need manning for the traffic, vehicles sa ilan’g command center, internet, ” Oliva said.

(All penalties in relation to traffic violations go to the trust fund for the TEAM for their salaries and for their facilities that they would need in manning the traffic, vehicles for their command center and the internet.) /dbs