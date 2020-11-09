Man dead after he was ‘struck by lightning’ in Cordova

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A 38-year-old man died after he was allegedly struck by lightning around 5 p.m. today, November 9, 2020 in Barangay Ibabao, Cordova town in Mactan Island.

Jenvi Requina, a responder from the Cordova Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, told CDN Digital that the victim, Michael Hernaez, a resident of Babag II in Lapu-Lapu City, was reportedly hit by lightning while he was riding a bicycle.

Requina said that bystanders, who witnessed the incident, told her that Hernaez was riding his bicycle as he headed home from work when lightning allegedly struck him.

She said that they had not found any signs of burns on the victim’s body, but they found a wound on the victim’s head, which he could have gotten when he fell from bicycle when the lightning allegedly hit him.

The victim was immediately rushed to Lapu-Lapu City Hospital but was pronounced dead by the attending physician./dbs