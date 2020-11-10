Mass testing of 12 Lapu-Lapu brgys starts

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Health Department has started conducting mass testing to the top 12 barangays in the city with the most number of cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Grace Carungay, head of the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, said that the barangays with the most number of cases of COVID-19 are Pusok, Marigondon, Gun-ob, Pajo, Looc, Mactan, Babag, Basak, Bankal, Agus, Calawisan, and Basak.

The swab test will start on Monday, November 9, 2020, and will last until November 26, 2020.

Yesterday morning, Carungay said that they first visited Barangay Pusok, where they were able to swab test 69 individuals for COVID-19.

She also clarified that the swab test was voluntary and not mandatory.

“Hangyo lang namo sa mga affected sitios nga dunay daghang kaso sa COVID-19. Amo silang gihangyo nga sila na mismo ang mo-volunteer nga magpa-swab test. Lakip na sab ang mga kasikbit nga sitios or purok,” Carungay said.

(We are appealing to the affected sitios which have many cases of COVID-19. We call on them that they will be the ones to volunteer for a swab test. The call also includes the neighoboring sitios or purok.)

Carungay also continued to encourage the public to always observe the health and safety protocols such as hand washing, wearing a face mask, and social distancing.

Based on the monitoring of the Department of Health (DOH)-7, as of November 9, Lapu-Lapu City has a total of 2,480 cases of COVID-19, with 1 new case recorded.

The city also has 60 active cases, with 2,312 recoveries and 108 deaths./dbs