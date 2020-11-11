Consolacion officials laud honest contact tracer

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Consolacion town officials have expressed their admiration for a contact tracer who returned cash which he found at the parking area of SM Consolacion on Sunday, November 8.

An advisory that was posted on the town’s official Facebook page said that Leon Batuigas found the cash while he was at the mall’s basement parking area at about 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.

It said that Batuigas, a resident of Barangay Poblacion Occidental, turned over the money to the mall management.

“Ang wala pagtug-an sa kantidad gituyo aron mahibaw-an ug maila ang tinood nga tag-iya sa maong salapi,” the town’s advisory reads.

(We are not divulging the amount of the cash [that Batuigas found] in order to identify its real owner.)