LIST: Canceled flights on Nov. 11, Nov. 12 due to Ulysses

By: Krissy Aguilar - Inquirer.net | November 11,2020 - 10:29 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Several domestic and international flights for November 11 and November 12 were canceled as severe tropical storm Ulysses may turn into a typhoon.

The state weather bureau warned that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 may be raised over Metro Manila and parts of Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and the Bicol region once Ulysses develops into a typhoon.

The following domestic flights are canceled:

(November 11, Wednesday)

Philippine Airlines:

PR2923 Manila – Legazpi

PR2924 Legazpi – Manila

(November 12, Thursday)

Philippine Airlines:

PR1845 Manila – Cebu

PR453 Manila – General Santos

PR1813 Manila – Davao

PR2521 Manila – Cagayan de Oro

PR2997 Manila – Zamboanga

PR2985 Manila – Tacloban

PR2959 Manila – Cotabato

The following international flights are canceled:

(November 12, Thursday)

Philippine Airlines:

PR511 Manila – Singapore

PR502 Singapore – Manila

PR890 Manila – Taipei

PR891 Taipei – Manila

PR412 Manila – Osaka Kansai

PR411 Osaka Kansai – Manila

PR428 Manila – Tokyo Narita

PR427 Tokyo Narita – Manila