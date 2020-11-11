LIST: Canceled flights on Nov. 11, Nov. 12 due to Ulysses
MANILA, Philippines — Several domestic and international flights for November 11 and November 12 were canceled as severe tropical storm Ulysses may turn into a typhoon.
The state weather bureau warned that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 may be raised over Metro Manila and parts of Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and the Bicol region once Ulysses develops into a typhoon.
The following domestic flights are canceled:
(November 11, Wednesday)
Philippine Airlines:
PR2923 Manila – Legazpi
PR2924 Legazpi – Manila
(November 12, Thursday)
Philippine Airlines:
PR1845 Manila – Cebu
PR453 Manila – General Santos
PR1813 Manila – Davao
PR2521 Manila – Cagayan de Oro
PR2997 Manila – Zamboanga
PR2985 Manila – Tacloban
PR2959 Manila – Cotabato
The following international flights are canceled:
(November 12, Thursday)
Philippine Airlines:
PR511 Manila – Singapore
PR502 Singapore – Manila
PR890 Manila – Taipei
PR891 Taipei – Manila
PR412 Manila – Osaka Kansai
PR411 Osaka Kansai – Manila
PR428 Manila – Tokyo Narita
PR427 Tokyo Narita – Manila
