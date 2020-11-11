Brother hacks drunk brother in Barili

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One brother is currently in a hospital with hack wounds, while the other is under police custody after almost killing the former during a bloody sibling fight in Sitio Macabog II, Barangay Japitan, Barili, Cebu.

Mario Tecson Secretaria is now detained in Barili Police Station, after surrendering voluntarily to the authorities, while his younger brother, Romeo Tecson Secretria is undergoing treatment in the town’s hospital.

According to police, Mario hacked a drunk Romeo several times at past 3 p.m. today, November 11, 2020.

Initial investigation revealed that Romeo was drunk and went to the house of Mario looking for their other younger brother who hid on the roof of the latter’s house upon seeing Romeo who was armed with an icepick.

It was not explained why Romeo was angry but the incident reportedly awakened Mario who was sleeping at that time. When Mario asked Romeo what he was angry about, the latter reportedly challenged the former to a fight.

This prompted Mario to grab a bolo and hack Romeo several times.

Neighbors of the warring brothers intervened and pleaded Mario not to inflict more harm on Romeo who was already slumped on the ground bleeding.

Mario then surrendered to the police while Romeo was brought to the hospital

.Police Staff Sergeant Jeffrey Alpas of the Barili Police Station said that as of this writing, no other family member has visited the station to decide on the progress of the case. He said they are detaining Mario pending the decision of the family. /rcg