New beginning awaits Lapu’s successful drug rehab inmates

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Sixty-three out of 98 inmates who availed of the plea-bargaining agreement for drug-related offenses, pledged their abstinence from drug dependency in the 2nd Completion Rites Ceremony of the Outpatient Drug Rehabilitation Program of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) on Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020, at the City Sports Complex in Lapu-Lapu City.

The event was anchored on the theme: “A Time for Rehabilitation and Hope” which officially marks their completion of the six months online rehabilitation program.

CLOSAP Executive Director Garry Lao commended the 63 recovering patients for grabbing the opportunity and for exerting their effort towards a positive shift.

He said that those who were not included in the completion rites were found to have returned to using illegal drugs after they tested positive in a series of drug tests.

“We will report them to the court, and the court will decide whether they will order the arrest of these inmates or to cancel the plea bargaining agreement,” Lao said.

As for the successful inmates, Lao said that they will be endorsed to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) for their after-care program for another six months.

The CLOSAP also turned over to the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) the biodata of the inmates to help them find a job, while the CSWDO distributed 5 kilograms of rice to each of them.

The event was attended by Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) City Director Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, Legal Researcher Melinda Elnar, PESO head Kim “Mr. Trabaho” Francisco, and CSWDO head Annabeth Cuizon./rcg