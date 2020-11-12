Ex-barangay councilor shot dead in Barili, suspect arrested

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Barili town, southwestern Cebu arrested this morning, November 12, 2020, the prime suspect in the killing of a former village councilor who was shot dead inside his store in Barangay Mantalongon, Barili, Cebu on Wednesday night.

Jay Lito Salva Bendanillo, 41, a resident of Barangay Bolocboloc of the same town, is now facing murder charges after he was arrested past 9 this morning following a hot pursuit operation in Barangay Candabong, Dumanjug.

Bendanillo was positively identified by witnesses as the one who shot Porferio Carazo Reyes Jr, 52, a resident of Barangay Balao, Barili, and a former village councilor of the said barangay.

Police Corporal Michael Villardar, of the Barili Police Station, said that Bendanillo was arrested after a hot pursuit operation following the shooting incident.

Police said that as Reyes was preparing to cook dinner inside his store in Barangay Mantalongon on Wednesday night, Bendanillo suddenly arrived and shot the victim several times.

Reyes, according to police, was able to grab a bolo and hacked Bendanillo hitting him on the arm. But the suspect fired again hitting Reyes who slumped bloodied to the ground. Witnesses rushed Reyes to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police said jealousy could be the motive behind the fatal shooting as Bendanillo reportedly has a long-standing grudge with Reyes whom he suspected of having an affair with his partner.

Villardar however, said that they will continue to investigate the case while waiting for the victim’s family to visit the station. /rcg