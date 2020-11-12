CLO to probe Lahug barangay officials for 11.11 sale incident

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Legal Office (CLO) has ordered the officials of Barangay Lahug to explain the mass gathering incident in a shoe store in this barangay on November 11, 2020.

The CLO has formed a committee of three to investigate the mass gathering incident following an 11.11 sale of the shoe store.

In a statement to CDN Digital, City Legal Officer Rey Gealon said that the probe would include the barangay officials as they were allegedly aware of the sale and even conducted an inspection prior to the incident, yet they were not able to find out that the store lacked the necessary permits.

“A SHOW CAUSE ORDER has already been issued for them to answer within 24 hours why they would not be held administratively liable for dereliction of duty in implementing the minimum health standards as mandated by the IATF and pursuant to the issuances of the Mayor prohibiting mass gathering,” Gealon said.

“In observance of due process, the Mayor being keen on upholding the rule of law, the CLO cannot rule upon the issues and arrive at an informed and insightful recommendation without hearing the concerned barangay officials,” he said.

The city legal officer said that the barangay officials would have to explain how they missed the lack of permits of the store and why they had allowed it to operate.

CDN Digital tried to reach Lahug Barangay Captain Hazel Empleo, but the village chief is yet to respond to our queries.

“It is our fervent hope that our barangay officials will continue to be vigilant in the implementation of the protocols and standards against COVID-19, lest our response, relief and recovery efforts will just be put to waste,” said Gealon.

The barangay officials are given 24 hours to respond to the show-cause order./dbs