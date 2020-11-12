Lapu logs 2 new COVID-19 cases from barangay swab testing, 7 overall

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- The Lapu-Lapu City Health Department has recorded two new positive cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) from the series of mass swab testing conducted in the city’s 11 barangays with the most number of COVID-19 infections.

However, aside from the two, there are also five new cases in the city bringing its latest tally of new infections to seven.

Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of the City Health Department, said that the two positive individuals are from Barangay Marigondon, where 162 persons were subjected to mass testing last Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

On Monday, November 9, 2020, 69 individuals also volunteered to undergo swab testing where none came out positive for the virus.

Yesterday, November 11, the city’s health workers tested 182 individuals in Barangay Gun-ob where results are yet to be released.

Today, the City Health Department visited Barangay Pajo to conduct swab testing there.

They are also set to conduct swab testing in Barangay Looc, Mactan, Babag, Basak, Bankal, Agus, and Calawisan.

Aside from the two individuals, Realiza also revealed that there are five other new cases that they’ve recorded yesterday, including two uniformed personnel, a navy, and a maritime police.

“They are all asymptomatic and have been transferred to our isolation facility. Right now we are already conducting contact tracing to identify individuals who might have been exposed to them,” Realiza said.

As of November 11, 2020, the city has around 67 active COVID-19 cases./rcg