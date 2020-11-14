IN PHOTOS: CCPO round up 125 quarantine violators

CEBU CITY, Philippines- They learned their lessons the hard way.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and the city’s COVID Action Team rounded up a total of 125 individuals during the start of the implementation of “Oplan Bulabog” Friday night, November 13, 2020, and until Saturday dawn, November 14, 2020, for the violation of health and safety protocols.

“Oplan Bulabog” that recently got the go signal of Mayor Edgardo Labella is a “proactive” measure by the police to check on establishments and other areas in the city to determine compliance with protocols that are meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Most of the 125 violators that were rounded up by the police were found to be without facemasks or face shields and were still outside of their residences despite the implementation of the 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. city-wide curfew.

The arrested individuals were brought to the Plaza Independencia early this Saturday morning before they were turned over to the police station that has jurisdiction of their respective barangays, said Ramil Ayuman, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Photos below are courtesy of Ramil Ayuman and the Cebu City PIO:

