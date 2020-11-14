CagayanNeedsHelp trends as netizens cry for help

MANILA, Philippines — #CagayanNeedsHelp emerged as a top trending topic on social media after distressed residents appealed for help amid massive flooding in the Cagayan Valley region due to Typhoon Ulysses.

A tweet by @BTS_NamjinGguk7 showed parts of the region severely flooded.

“People in Cagayan are dying, they are already in death and life situation. This typhoon is not a joke,” the netizen said.

On Facebook, Jenalyn Macababbad Langcay shared a video of residents shouting for help in Linao East, Tuguegarao City.

asap please, dito sa Linao East, Tuguegarao City, Cagayan 😭 Posted by Jenalyn Macababbad Langcay on Friday, November 13, 2020

Several residents of Sta. Maria, Isabela sent photos to INQUIRER.net showing their houses submerged in floodwaters after Typhoon Ulysses battered the province and many other parts of Luzon.

Some displaced residents believe that the massive flooding may have been caused by the release of water from Magat Dam, which reached its spilling level due to rains brought by Ulysses.

The Magat River is a tributary of the Cagayan River.

Based on data provided by the Cagayan Provincial Information Office as of Saturday, a total of 11,392 families in Cagayan have been displaced by the typhoon.