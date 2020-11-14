CCPO issues stern warning vs bars, quarantine violators

DUMAGUETE CITY, Philippines — Cebu City establishments which continue to violate health protocols especially those that serve liquors will be appropriately charged.

This was the warning of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) at the launching of “Oplan Bulabog” which will conduct surprise inspections on establishments to make sure that they are following health protocols and are observing the prohibition of selling and serving of liquors. Bars are still banned from operating in the city.

, CCPO deputy director for operations said that they were able to invite establishment owners and violators to the police station on the first Oplan Bulabog operation Friday night, November 13, 2020, in Barangay Kasambagan.

According to Parilla, Oplan Bulabog was created following the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in the city. He said that they have received numerous reports that some establishments in the city have been serving liquor to customers despite the prohibition of such.

“We do not want to go back to ECQ again especially now that Christmas is nearing. I think no one would want a holiday while under ECQ. This is a precautionary measure,” said Parilla.

Parilla said that if the public would continue to violate the regulations, it won’t be impossible that COVID-19 cases will again spike and the city would be put under ECQ again.

He added that the set guidelines including the prohibition in the operation of bars were implemented to prevent the further spread of the pneumonia-inducing virus.

“Those who will continue to violate, we assure you that you will be held liable and appropriate charges will be filed against you,” said Parilla. /rcg