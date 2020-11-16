Samboan RHU closed following discovery of COVID cases among its personnel

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The municipality of Samboan in southern Cebu has announced the temporary closure of its Rural Health Unit (RHU) which is located in Barangay Poblacion starting this Monday, November 16, following the discovery of coronavirus disease cases among its personnel.

“We have received the swab test result [which showed] that a number of our health workers and employees are POSITIVE for COVID 19,” said an advisory which the local government unit posted on its official Facebook page early this Monday morning.

Although the advisory did not provide data as to the number of infected personnel, it said that “all positive individuals are now under quarantine for monitoring.”

With the RHU’s closure, the town said that its Birthing Home will also cease to operate while its laboratory services will have to be suspended for now.

“Please refer all emergency and urgent medical concerns to [the] District Hospitals for now.”

The municipal government said that RHU operations will remain suspended until such time that all of their infected personnel are able to recover from the virus.

“We will closely monitor all personnel and activities of RHU personnel until such time that all are cleared of the virus. Thank you very much.”