Fair weather to prevail in Cebu  

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Fair weather experienced in Cebu in the weekend will continue to prevail, the state weather bureau announced on Monday, November 16, 2020.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said that the easterly winds from the Pacific Ocean will bring humid weather to most parts of the country, including Cebu.

Northern Luzon, on the other hand, is affected by the northeast monsoon (locally referred to as amihan), which may bring damp weather.

“Cebu and other parts of Visayas will experience mostly sunny periods today (Monday),” said Jomar Eclarino, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan, in Cebuano.

“However, isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms are also expected especially in the afternoon,” he added.

Pagasa-Mactan also said there are no major weather systems being monitored near the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

