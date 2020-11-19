Echo Christmas Deals: Great appliance offerings for the holiday season

It’s time to upgrade your home appliances in time for the Holiday season!

Cebu-based appliance retailer, Echo Appliance Center celebrates the yuletide season with their Christmas Echo Deal from November 16 to December 31, 2020.

Get as much as 50 percent discount on popular home appliance brands like Samsung, Sharp, LG, Xtreme, La Germania, and many more.

FOR OUR THIRD BATCH OF CHRISTMAS ECHO DEALSAvail these discounted prices on home entertainment, making movie nights even better with these awesome audio equipments!Stay Tuned for more Christmas Echo Deals! Posted by Echo Appliance Center on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

You can also take advantage for their buy 1 take 1 offers on selected appliance brands for the best shopping experience.

Want more? You got it! For every single-receipt purchase at any Echo Appliance Center branch entitles you a chance to take home freebies like a 19 or 32-inch LED TV.

Its Christmas Echo Deals are offered online and walk-in purchases.

FOR OUR FOURTH BATCH OF CHRISTMAS ECHO DEALS…Keep your food smelling fresh with these Refrigerators and freezers all at discounted prices! Stay Tuned for more Christmas Echo Deals! Posted by Echo Appliance Center on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Or visit any of their 6 branches located in Banilad, Magallanes (near Sto. Niño Church), Mandaue, Tabunok, Mactan (Gaisano Grand Mall), or Carcar.

As added shopping convenience, customers may also directly contact an Echo Appliance Center sales representative to assist them::

Banilad Cebu City – 09989999300 / 09335771503 / 4162828;

Magallanes – 2531858 / 2531859 / 2531860 / 09052772460 / 09158414856;

Mandaue City – 09054592069 / 4201839;

Talisay City – 09054592110 / 09052772460 / 4621772;

Mactan- 4958889 / 09276401903 / 09166629821 / 09974428200;

Carcar City –4958889 / 09276401903 / 09166629821 / 09974428200.