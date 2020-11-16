PH still cyclone-free in next 3-5 days, but amihan to affect Northern Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — No tropical cyclone is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility in the next three to five days, but state meteorologists said that the northeast monsoon or amihan would bring cloudy skies over Northern Luzon.

The weather updates from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Monday afternoon also showed that easterlies or winds from the Pacific Ocean would bring cloudy skies over Mindanao.

But for the rest of the country on Tuesday, weather would be generally fair, although there are still chances of isolated thunderstorms.

“Wala rin tayong namamataan na sama ng panahon na magiging bagyo o low pressure area for the next 3-5 days na maaaring maka-apekto sa bansa o papasok sa ating area of responsibility,” weather specialist Joey Figuracion said.

(We have not monitored any weather disturbance that may be a storm or low pressure area for the next 3-5 days, which can affect or enter our area of responsibility.)

Due to the warm and humid weather, temperatures in Metro Manila and Laoag are expected to play between 24 to 32 degrees Celsius, 26 to 32 degrees for Legazpi and Puerto Princesa, while it will be colder in Tuguegarao due to the easterlies at just 24 to 30 degrees.

In Visayas and Mindanao, same scenarios would prevail except in Cagayan and Tacloban which would see rains due to the easterlies, and which would have temperatures of 25 to 29 degrees Celsius and 23 to 31 degrees, respectively.

Other areas would feel warmer like Cebu with 26 to 31 degrees Celsius, Davao with 25 to 32 degrees, and Zamboanga with 24 to 34 degrees.

As of now, gale warnings are raised over the coastlines of Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and Ilocos Norte, as sea condition would be rough to very rough due to the northeast monsoon.

