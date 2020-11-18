Speaker Velasco is now caretaker of Cebu City North District

Cebu City South District Rodrigo “Bebot” Abellanosa said he supports the appointment of Velasco as the caretaker of the North District since he personally knows the good relationship between the Speaker and Del Mar.

Del Mar was supposed to sit as Velasco’s deputy speaker prior to his death.

“That’s my wish too. Having no less than the Speaker himself as caretaker will be to the best interest not only of the 1st district but of the entire City of Cebu,” said Abellanosa.

A caretaker for a district is assigned to an incumbent representative in the event of an official vacancy in the seat at the Congress.

Abellanosa said that this has been the common practice, although occasionally the Congress may call for a special election for the vacated seat.