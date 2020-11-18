Speaker Velasco is now caretaker of Cebu City North District
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s North District is now in the hands of House Speaker and Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Velasco.
The house speaker was named the caretaker of the Cebu City North District following the passing of Congressman Raul Del Mar last Monday, November 16, 2020.
The family of Del Mar relayed the desire of the late congressman that Velasco should take care of the North District in his absence. Velasco is a close friend of the Del Mar family.
Velasco was named as caretaker officially on Wednesday, November 18, after Deputy Majority Leader Xavier “XJ” Romualdo nominated Velasco, stating the wishes of the late congressman.
Presiding Deputy Speaker Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr., accepted since there were no objections.
Cebu City South District Rodrigo “Bebot” Abellanosa said he supports the appointment of Velasco as the caretaker of the North District since he personally knows the good relationship between the Speaker and Del Mar.
Del Mar was supposed to sit as Velasco’s deputy speaker prior to his death.
“That’s my wish too. Having no less than the Speaker himself as caretaker will be to the best interest not only of the 1st district but of the entire City of Cebu,” said Abellanosa.
A caretaker for a district is assigned to an incumbent representative in the event of an official vacancy in the seat at the Congress.
Abellanosa said that this has been the common practice, although occasionally the Congress may call for a special election for the vacated seat.
The south district representative already said in a recent statement that they already expected the appointment of a caretaker. /rcg
