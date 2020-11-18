Chan orders police to monitor residential areas during fiesta

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) to deploy personnel who will be roving around residential areas across the city during the fiesta celebration of the Virgen Dela Regla from November 20-21, 2020.

Chan said that the move is to ensure that Oponganons are compliant with his executive order (E.O.) which discourages Oponganons from inviting visitors coming from outside Lapu-Lapu City, during the fiesta celebration as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Naa ta’y mga pulis nga molibot sa mga residential areas, kauban ang barangay, aron pagbadlong niadtong magselebrar ug mag-imbitar ug dili taga Opon,” Chan said.

Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) director Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, however, told CDN-Digital that he already requested additional forces from the Police Regional Office (PRO)-7 to help augment the city’s forces and ensure the city’s safety and security.

“We have requested at least one platoon, which is composed of around 30 PNP personnel,” Banzon said.

The additional personnel, Banzon said, will be deployed in all five police sub-stations in the city.

Aside from this, Banzon said he will also be asking for the assistance of the barangay, force multipliers, and civic organizations.

He added that they will be filing appropriate charges against those who will be caught violating the mayor’s E.O. /rcg